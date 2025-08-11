Growthpoint Properties, South Africa’s leading listed property company, is revolutionising what tenants can expect from their offices in a pioneering partnership with FlySafair that quite literally helps business take off.

In an unprecedented move for the property sector, Growthpoint has teamed up with leading low-cost passenger airline FlySafair to launch a first-of-its-kind office tenant travel benefit – Growthpoint SmartFlight.

Businesses signing new leases of three years or more in Growthpoint’s Johannesburg office portfolio can now convert up to 30% of their tenant installation allowance into FlySafair flight vouchers.

The vouchers, redeemable through a central digital wallet using the latest blockchain technology (the same technology used in cryptocurrency transactions), offer tenants the opportunity to unlock business travel, whether to attend meetings or conferences, to enable hybrid work strategies, or simply get teams face-to-face where they collaborate best. Using the digital wallet, the tenant can allocate the flight ticket to any employee within their company.

“At Growthpoint, we understand that office space isn’t only measured in square metres, but also in the ways it enables your business to thrive,” says Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint Properties head of asset management: offices. “We are proud to partner with award-winning FlySafair to take our office tenants to new heights.”

A new kind of office offering

The initiative marks a bold shift in commercial property leasing. Industry-wide, tenant installations allowances are typically limited to fit-outs and furnishings. With Growthpoint’s SmartFlight, its tenant installation allowance now becomes a strategic asset that recognises that in today’s business world connection is as critical as space, and so it assists in the operational growth of tenants’ businesses.

“FlySafair is proud to be part of an innovation that puts real business benefits in the hands of Growthpoint’s tenants,” says Kirby Gordon, FlySafair CMO and executive manager.

Growthpoint SmartFlight vouchers are valid for 12 months, redeemable for FlySafair domestic flights and subject to standard FlySafair and Growthpoint terms and conditions.

A pattern of property innovation with intent

This new travel benefit joins a suite of industry-first initiatives that transform what Growthpoint tenants get from their office lease.

Growthpoint’s SmartMove Office programme offers up to 100% of first-year rental back in value, covering rent-free periods, fit-out and relocation costs. UNdeposit replaces traditional security deposits with a once-off fee, freeing up capital for business growth. Work Agility delivers fully furnished, tech-ready, modern office spaces on flexible terms, which are ideal for teams that need to move fast without sacrificing quality.

Coming this September, Growthpoint’s e-co₂ will switch on wheeled renewable electricity, delivered through a landmark power purchase agreement with Etana Energy, directly to opted-in tenants at a selection of its office buildings in Sandton, Johannesburg. With fixed green electricity escalation pricing and certified emission reduction certificates, tenants can lock in cost-stable green electricity that also accelerates ESG goals.

Together, these game-changing initiatives signal a fundamental shift for the property industry as Growthpoint continues to find bold and innovative ways to structure offices around business performance, not the other way around.

A partnership elevating possibility for business

Growthpoint’s collaboration with FlySafair – an industry disruptor that reshaped access to air travel in South Africa – is a fitting match. Both have a track record of identifying and unlocking opportunity and value, expanding what it means to thrive in a modern economy.

“SmartFlight builds on a new kind of thinking that is reshaping offices into strategic resources that help South African businesses stay agile, competitive and connected,” says Irvine.



