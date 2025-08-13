AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt have agreed to increase their cross-border electricity interconnection capacity to 2,000 megawatts, as part of a broader push to strengthen energy cooperation and regional integration.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah told Al Mamlaka TV that the agreement with Egypt also includes continued trilateral energy cooperation with Iraq.

“We have reached a consensus with Egypt to enhance the electrical link between the two countries, reaching 2,000 megawatts.”

Jordan and Egypt have been exchanging electric power via a submarine cable operating at 400 kilovolts since 1999.

This 13-kilometre cable runs across the Gulf of Aqaba with a capacity of 500 megawatts.

The connection is part of the Eight-Country Interconnection Project, which includes Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Libya and Turkey.

He added that technical committee from the two countries will hold meetings later this year to discuss transport and labour issues.

Qudah said that the volume of Jordanian-Egyptian trade has increased by a more than 30 per cent increase in in 2024. “Jordanian exports to Egypt also rose by 30 per cent, [and this is] a strong indicator of the growing opportunities for Jordan’s private sector in the Egyptian market.

He emphasised the strategic importance of easing trade barriers and enhancing mutual market access, saying, “Jordan can serve as Egypt’s gateway to the Levant, while Egypt can be Jordan’s bridge to the African continent, a promising market with vast potential.”

The two sides also signed nine cooperation agreements across several sectors on Tuesday, including industry, economy, local development, tourism, and energy. The agreements were finalised during the 33rd session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee, held in Amman and chaired by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly.

JT