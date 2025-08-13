AMMAN — The General Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 1.8 per cent during the first half of 2025, reaching 87.77 points compared with 86.21 points during the same period last year, according to the latest report by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The cumulative in the Industrial Production Index for the first half of this year compared with the same period last year was due to a 1.92 per cent increase in the Manufacturing Industries Sector.

While, the mining sector declined by 2.47 percent, and Electricity production rose by 3.04 per cent during the same period last year.

The monthly report issued on Tuesday also indicated that the IPI for June 2025 reached 90.07 points, up 0.43 per cent from 89.69 points recorded in June 2024, according to public service TV Al Mamlaka.

On a monthly change basis, the General Industrial Production Index for June of 2025 increased compared with May of the same year due to a 0.97 per cent rise in the Manufacturing Industries Sector, an 2.68 per cent increase in mining and quarrying production, while a 9.30per cent decreased in the Electricity production.

The IPI for June reached 90.07 points, compared with 88.04 points in May of the same year, marking an increase of 2.31 per cent.

On a sectoral level, comparing June of 2025with June 2024, the Manufacturing Industries Sector increased by 2.16 per cent, mining and quarrying increased by 0.58 per cent, while the Electricity production up by 6.14 per cent.

