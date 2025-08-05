Muscat: Oman Air has officially launched its new digital platform, Oman Air Holidays, powered by TUI, one of the world’s leading tourism groups. The go-live was announced during a press conference in Muscat, marking a major milestone in the airline’s efforts to enhance the travel experience and promote inbound tourism to Oman.

Oman Air Holidays allows guests from Oman to explore more than 20 countries worldwide, while also enabling international travellers to discover Oman as a unique and accessible destination. The new platform complements the airline’s wider strategy to support inbound tourism, which includes its stopover programme with Visit Oman, efforts to increase point-to-point traffic, and a growing network with Amsterdam and Rome most recently added. In June, Oman Air also joined the oneworld Alliance, opening up access to an extensive global network of over 170 countries and territories via fellow member airlines.

Michael Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air, said, “This platform is a natural extension of the work we’ve been doing to drive tourism into Oman, bringing together the elements we’ve been building; greater accessibility, stronger partnerships and more compelling reasons to visit. It also marks an important step in our digital journey, as we continue to invest in more connected, guest-centric experiences. With TUI’s global reach and Oman Air’s renowned hospitality and service, we’re setting a new standard for holiday planning – whether in Oman or beyond.”

David Schelp, CEO TUI Markets + Airline, added, “Partnering with Oman Air allows us to bring our holiday expertise to a new market with huge potential. Oman is a remarkable destination and this platform makes it more accessible to international travellers. We’re proud to support Oman Air to expand their offerings while delivering high-quality experiences TUI is known for.”

Designed for the modern traveler, Oman Air Holidays, powered by TUI, enables guests to build personalized packages across more than 20 destinations in Oman, Europe, the Far East, GCC, Africa and beyond. With award-winning flights, handpicked hotels, curated experiences, and seamless transfers, all bookable through a single, user-friendly platform at holidays.omanair.com, the service delivers instant pricing, confirmation and convenience.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).