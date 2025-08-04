Muscat – SalamAir, the Sultanate of Oman’s budget carrier, has announced the arrival of its newest Airbus A321neo aircraft, named “Mutrah” after a public vote by guests and followers on Instagram. The arrival of this aircraft brings SalamAir’s fleet to 14 aircraft, underscoring its ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, improving customer experience, and reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

The aircraft features advanced, highly efficient CFM LEAP-1A engines, which contribute to a 20% reduction in fuel consumption per seat and significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions. The aircraft also complies with global environmental standards, achieving a 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and a noise reduction of more than 15 decibels compared to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standard.

The aircraft features 212 seats with a modern interior design, including USB charging ports in every seat, allowing our valued customers to enjoy a comfortable and smooth travel experience. The aircraft’s operational range reaches 4,000 nautical miles, giving Salam Air greater flexibility in operating medium- and long-haul flights.

“The addition of the new A321neo to our fleet is an important step in enhancing our operational capacity in preparation for the peak season,” said Adrian Hamilton Mans, CEO of SalamAir . “This aircraft gives us greater operational flexibility, enhances our ability to meet flight schedules, and improves our operational KPI.” He added, “With the addition of this aircraft and another expected later this month, our average fleet age will be reduced from 5.6 years to approximately 4.8 years, making us one of the youngest airlines in the region. This is in line with our strategy of focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and reliability, while delivering added value to our guests.”

The addition of the A321neo aircraft further strengthens SalamAir’s comprehensive strategy, which focuses on fleet modernization, network expansion, and operational efficiency. With a newer, more efficient fleet, the airline is fully prepared to explore new markets, increase flight frequencies to high-demand destinations, and further contribute to the growth of the aviation and tourism sectors in the Sultanate of Oman.

