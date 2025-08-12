KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways is scheduled to receive a new plane, an Airbus-321, in the end of August and AN A-330-900 aircraft by the yearend, announced the KAC Chairperson Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan in a statement on Monday.



Speaking after the KAC general assembly, Al-Fagaan affirmed the plan to overhaul the national carrier and place it among the top airlines in the region.



The board is seeking to develop further the KAC operations to attain better reaps, Al-Fagaan said following the session, attended by all members.



It dedicates special concern for responding to remarks and queries by the Audit Bureau, he said, affirming the commitment to full cooperation to settle financial irregularities, revealing that such cases had dropped from 16 to only seven.

The latter cases have remained under investigation and the company has spared no effort to take all legal actions in this respect, Al-Fagaan said.



He affirmed the approach to attain positive results, offer top services and present innovative solutions to meet the clients' needs.



The KAC enjoyed a successful record in 2024, when it had taken delivery of the "Boubyan plane" (an A-330-900) and was designated as top at the global level for quality of onboard meals. It came third in 2024 in the Middle East and Africa as to punctuality (91.13 percent) and came 20th among the top 109 aviation corporations world wise, he added.



Also in 2024, the corporation signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), boosted the joint code agreement with Saudi Airlines, developed the partnership with Amadeus company and signed a cooperation agreement with the German aviation company, Flexflight.



Proceeding his narration, Al-Fagaan said the company, also in 2024, signed a cooperation protocol with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training in addition to partaking in the 26th Gulf football championship as the official carrier of the championship.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).