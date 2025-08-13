AMMAN — The National Arab Mining Company (ARMICO) on Tuesday signed a framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistani Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Geology to boost cooperation in mining and mineral exploration.

The MoU, signed by ARMICO’s CEO Ayman Ayash and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Geology Rustam Yusupov, aims to strengthen cooperation in the mining sector through joint projects and exploratory programs focused on developing Uzbekistan’s mineral resources.

Ayash emphasised the strategic importance of the agreement as a key step towards expanding ARMICO’s investments beyond Jordan. He described Uzbekistan as a promising country in the mining sector, rich in diverse mineral resources that offer attractive investment opportunities, according to an ARMICO statement.

He added that the partnership would allow the company to leverage Jordanian expertise in mining while fostering enhanced Arab-Asian cooperation in promising developmental and industrial fields.

ARMICO has already initiated practical steps in partnership with Basalt Uzbekistan and Eco Basalt Uzbekistan to establish a basalt fibre production plant in Jordan. Both companies were recognised as leaders in basalt manufacturing on the international stage.

Established through an initiative by Jordanian and Arab businessmen, and supported by the Jordanian Businessmen Association, ARMICO aims to develop the mining and manufacturing sectors and promote investment aligned with the priorities of Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision.

