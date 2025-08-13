In a move to mobilise international capital for Syria’s estimated $500 billion reconstruction effort, the Syria Recovery & Investment Forum is launching two new editions this September — in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi — following the success of its July event in Dubai.

The upcoming forums aim to attract strategic investors and stakeholders across sectors such as education, energy, housing, smart cities, ports, and metro systems, where Syria’s rebuilding needs are most urgent.

Backed by contributions from Gulf nations and international partners including the US, UK, Europe, and Turkey, the initiative is gaining momentum as a platform for private sector-led development.

Forum Dates and Venues:

* Bahrain Edition: September 1-2, Sheraton Bahrain Hotel. Register at: https://adamsuniversal.fillout.com/bahrain

* Abu Dhabi Edition: September 24 - Adnec Centre – Conference Hall B. Register at: https://adamsuniversal.fillout.com/abu-dhabi

Skyspace, a leader in AI-powered medical aviation and emergency infrastructure, joins the forum as a strategic partner, bringing cutting-edge solutions to Syria’s healthcare and emergency response sectors.

Forum objectives and agenda

The Syria Recovery & Investment Forum is designed to:

* Deepen regional and international investment engagement

* Strengthen B2B connections through curated matchmaking

* Accelerate high-impact projects in Syria’s priority sectors

Key themes include: Investment roadmaps and government incentives; infrastructure, housing, energy, education, health, franchising, tourism, legal and financial entry frameworks; franchise and international brand opportunities.

Pre-registration is required for access to all sessions, B2B meetings, and networking opportunities.

