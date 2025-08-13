Arab Finance: Egypt and Jordan signed 10 documents to strengthen bilateral cooperation at the conclusion of the 33rd session of the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, held in Amman, as per a statement.

The signing ceremony, attended by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Jordan’s Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, took place at the Jordanian Prime Ministry headquarters.

The agreements covered multiple sectors. An executive program was signed to activate a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Egypt’s Ministry of Endowments and Jordan’s Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places.

Another executive program was signed between Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and the Jordanian Group for Free and Development Zones for the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026. Both were signed by Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Al-Qudah.

An MoU on consumer protection was signed by Egypt’s Consumer Protection Agency head Ibrahim Al-Sajini and Al-Qudah. The Ministry of Local Development of Egypt and Jordan’s Ministry of Local Administration also signed an MoU on cooperation in local development, signed by Egypt’s Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad and Jordan’s Minister of Local Administration Walid Al-Masri.

In the field of heritage preservation, Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and Jordan’s Department of Antiquities signed an agreement to protect and recover cultural property and combat illicit trafficking in antiquities.

Other agreements included an executive program for scientific cooperation between Egypt’s National Planning Institute and Jordan’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation; an executive program on youth cooperation for FY 2025/2028; an MoU on government procurement between the two finance ministries; and an MoU launching a high-level financial dialogue.

It is worth mentioning that the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan exceeded $1 billion in 2024, compared to $734 million in 2020.

In terms of tourism between the two countries during the same period, the number of tourists arriving from Jordan to Egypt rose to 245,210 in 2024, up from 42,450 in 2020.

