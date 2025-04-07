JEDDAH — More than 6.8 million passengers including pilgrims passed through four Saudi airports during Umrah season 2025 — from the first of Ramadan until the seventh of Shawwal, the Matarat Holding Company has announced.

The four airports are King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, and Taif International Airport.

Passenger traffic on international flights reached more than 4.6 million passengers, including arrivals and departures, while the number of passengers on domestic flights reached 2.1 million.The total number of flights reached approximately 40,000, including more than 25,000 international flights and more than 14,000 domestic flights.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah recorded the highest air traffic volume with more than 5.3 million passengers, followed by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah with more than 1.1 million passengers, while the total number of passengers traveling through Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu and Taif International Airport combined was more than 212,000.

Matarat Holding Company continues its efforts, in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger flow by intensifying field work teams, supporting operational staff, and enhancing passenger services within the terminals, including providing amenities and facilitating travel procedures.



