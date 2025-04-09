JEDDAH — The King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah handled a record number of more than 5.3 million passengers during the five-week peak Umrah season starting from March 1 to April 5 (Ramadan 1 to Shawwal 7) this year.



Eng. Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, said that the current peak Umrah season witnessed the meticulous implementation of operational plans, which contributed to the rapid completion of Umrah procedures and reduced waiting times in the procedures area. This was in line with the growing passenger traffic of pilgrims arriving to perform Umrah through the airport terminals.



Eng. Johar stated that King Abdulaziz Airport witnessed receiving and seeing off record numbers of passengers who traveled on board 31,500 flights and handling of 6.4 million bags during this period.



He emphasized that the completion of the airport's operational plans would not have been possible without the grace of God, as well as the directives of the wise leadership and the continuous monitoring by the Emirate of Makkah Region, Minister of Transport and Logistics, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and CEO of Matarat Holding Company, who continuously monitor the quality of services provided to the guests of God at the airport. He also praised the efforts of all agencies operating at the airport, without exception, through a collective work system embodied in the spirit of one team and working under one umbrella.



Eng. Johar also extended his thanks to the staff of King Abdulaziz International Airport and all government, security, and operational agencies at the airport for their dedicated efforts during the peak Umrah season, which contributed to achieving the objectives of the operational plan for the season. He emphasized that they will continue to implement operational plans to ensure smooth passenger flow through the airport.

