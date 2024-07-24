(TAP) - National carrier Tunisair posted a 2.6% rise in revenue, reaching TND 694.536 million in H1 of 2024, the company's activity indicators show.

Tunisiar further recorded a 2% increase in the number of passengers to 1.173,948, compared with 1.151,193 passengers in 2023. However, the average revenue per passenger fell by 0.4% to TND 462 in H1 of 2024 against TND 460 in H1 of 2023.

The load factor also dropped to 71.1% in H1 of 2024, compared with 74% in H2 of 2023.

Likewise, the national carrier's market share fell from 26% in H1 of 2023 to 23% in H1 of 2024.

The indicators further revealed an improvement in punctuality of less than 15 minutes, up to 50% by end of June 2024, compared with 39% by end of June 2023.

As for regards the evolution of expenses between H1 of 2023 and H1 of 2024, the indicators further revealed a 8.2% increase in fuel expenses, from TND 194.710 million to TND 210.759 million, due to the 7.2% rise in consumption volume and 2.5% rise in price per barrel.

Similarly, personnel costs edged up 5.8% due to statutory salary increases, up from TND 97.406 million in 2023 to TND 103.018 million in 2024.

Financial charges fell from TND 26.350 million in H1 of 2023 to TND 24.389 million in H2 of 2024. Debt also dropped to TND 720.374 million, due to payment of contractual instalments.

The national carrier had 34 aircrafts in operation till end of June 2024.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).