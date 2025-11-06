Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly approved extending the exemption from incentive fees for an additional year until December 2026, for all countries worldwide, according to a statement.

The Cabinet made the decision to encourage airlines and boost inbound air traffic to Egypt’s tourist destination airports.

It also passed a draft law authorizing the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to contract with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) for oil exploration activities in the Ras Badran and Gulf of Zeit development areas in the Gulf of Suez.

This comes within the framework of the state's strategic objectives to maximize the utilization of natural resources and enhance the leading role of national entities in the oil and gas sector.

In the same meeting, Madbouly greenlighted two new licenses to establish projects for producing Portland cement of various types, through a public tender among local companies.

Each license will allow for a production capacity of up to 2 million tons annually.

