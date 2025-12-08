The U.S.-based Honeywell will build a plant in Egypt to turn cooking oil into aviation fuel under an agreement it signed with the Arab country this week.

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in the Northern Mediterranean Alexandria city is Egypt’s first and is part of the North African country’s push for green projects.

The US firm signed the deal on Tuesday with the Egyptian Company for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (ESAF), a subsidiary of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company.

The facility will convert used cooking oil into aviation fuel with an annual production capacity of up to 120,000 tonnes, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said in a statement published on the cabinet’s Facebook account.

“It is the first of its kind in Egypt and represents a new step for the petroleum sector in supporting the state’s transition to green energy,” he added.

The project is expected to reduce around 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year and is considered a priority investment due to its significant economic and environmental returns, the Minister said without mentioning project costs.

Khaled Hashem, Honeywell’s president and CEO for the Middle East and Africa, said the project reflects shared commitment to adopting advanced low-carbon technologies.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.