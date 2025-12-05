Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources signed a production license agreement with Honeywell UOP for the country’s first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project, marking a new step in efforts to lower emissions and expand green energy initiatives, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed between the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company—represented by the Egyptian Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (ESAF)—and Honeywell UOP, in the presence of Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi.

Following the signing, Badawi said the project is the first of its kind in Egypt and supports the state's direction toward green energy by helping reduce emissions from the aviation sector through the production of sustainable jet fuel.

He noted that the facility, to be built in Alexandria, will convert used cooking oil into jet fuel with an annual capacity of up to 120,000 tons, helping cut around 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. He described the project as a priority given its economic and environmental returns.

Khaled Hashem, President of Honeywell Middle East and Africa, said Honeywell values its partnership with the ministry and the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company, adding that the cooperation reflects shared confidence and a commitment to adopting technologies that support the shift to low-carbon fuels.

He said Honeywell will provide its global expertise to support Egypt’s ability to produce sustainable jet fuel in line with international standards.

Honeywell noted that its UOP license is among the leading global technologies for producing sustainable jet fuel from used oils, including used cooking oil.

The technology offers a conversion efficiency of about 80% through advanced hydrogenation processes that produce fuel that meets international aviation specifications while contributing to emissions reductions.