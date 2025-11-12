Tunisia is planning to expand Tunis-Carthage International Airport in the country’s capital Tunis at an estimated cost of 3 billion Tunisian dinars ($950 million), according to a report by local Arabic langue news website Mosaiquefm.net.

Speaking during a session at the House of Representatives, Minister of Transport Rachid Al-Amari said the expansion will raise the airport’s annual passenger handling capacity to 18 million. The project will also include the construction of an elevated metro line linking the airport to central Tunis.

The government intends to implement the Tunis-Carthage expansion as a turnkey project through a negotiated contract model following a prequalification phase.

Tunisia’s Civil Aviation and Airports Authority has already completed the feasibility study for the project, the Minister said, adding that the government is also studying the development of a new airport in Bizerte.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

