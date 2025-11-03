Arab Finance: Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk revealed that the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system will be implemented at airports starting January 1st, 2026, according to a statement.

The pilot phase began in 2022 and will continue until the end of December to provide investors with enough time to adjust their operations, Kouchouk added.

He noted that there is ongoing cooperation and coordination with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib to facilitate trade, enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, reduce customs clearance times, and alleviate burdens on investors.

Kouchouk also highlighted that the pilot implementation of the ACI system has received positive feedback from stakeholders, indicating that efforts are underway to streamline and automate procedures, reduce customs clearance times and costs, and cut import and export costs.

The ACI system at seaports is well-organized and stable, with the issuance of 2.5 million customs release certificates. It contributes to reducing the costs of document authentication abroad, easing burdens on the business community, and preventing the rejection of shipments upon arrival due to non-compliance with specifications.

Moreover, it aims to encourage customs clients to complete all procedures for their incoming shipments before arrival, which maximizes the benefits of pre-clearance mechanisms and expedites and simplifies the submission of customs declarations.

The finance minister pointed out that Nafeza's mobile app covers all trade routes, with the ACI system being applied to air shipments.

The new system contributes to enhancing governance and transparency, improving plans for securing foreign currency, and preventing the entry of goods of unknown origin. This ensures improved quality of products imported into Egyptian markets.

He emphasized that achieving integration between the Nafeza platform and the e-invoicing system strengthens the governance of the Egyptian economy more comprehensively.

