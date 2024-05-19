Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced the expansion of Wizz MultiPass, a pioneering and innovative flight subscription service that enables adventurous travellers to travel multiple times and rewards loyalty.

The Wizz MultiPass enables passengers to enjoy a fixed price for their ticket and baggage for the entire year and travel every month on international flights from, and to, the UAE for a fixed monthly fee.

The monthly MultiPass fare remains consistent, unaffected by seasonal changes or last-minute bookings, to ensure great memories year-round. The subscription includes all taxes and fees, ensuring stress-free and budget-friendly travel.

The customised plan enables greater flexibility with additional services, such as WIZZ Priority and/or a 20 kg checked-in bag.

By purchasing a subscription, UAE travellers will be able to build the travel plans that best suit their needs. Passengers can select between one-way or return flight options, and choose whether to add the Wizz Priority service and/or baggage allowance.

As with a regular Wizz Air ticket, additional services can be purchased and added to the booking before the flight via the ‘Check-in & bookings’ page.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are proud to introduce Wizz MultiPass to our customers. The MultiPass is a smart innovation that provides more flexibility for our most loyal and savvy customers, ensuring they can access our best fares year-round.”

With the ticket only fare, WIZZ MultiPass can help passengers save up to 40% on tickets between even the most popular summer destinations this year. This is an opportunity ahead of the summer peak season, especially for passengers who need to commute frequently from the UAE to any chosen international route, a statement said.

Customers will have an opportunity to book a flight right away when their subscription starts and have their first trip just five days later.

When choosing the following month as the starting month of the subscription, customers will be able to take a flight starting from the sixth day of the month and during the following 29, 30 or 31 days, depending on the month.

The subscription will renew every first day of the month.

It is also possible to purchase the WIZZ MultiPass in the middle of the month, if there are more than five days left until the end of that month. A customer will be charged immediately and will be able to board their flight of choice in only five days.

In this case, however, the passenger agrees to a shorter travel window for the first month: the subscription plan will continue to be renewed every first day of the month. Find more information about WIZZ MultiPass on Wizz Air’s official website.

