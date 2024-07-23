Turkish Airlines said it will provide passengers with free, unlimited, uninterrupted Wi-Fi services within two years, starting from the end of 2025, as part of its initiatives to enhance in-flight experience through the integration of innovative technologies.

The airline plans to retrofit its existing fleet with the latest in-flight connectivity (IFC) technologies and equip the new aircraft with the most efficient IFC technologies available.

In line with this, the airline said it is open to collaboration with all suppliers, and the carrier is actively negotiating with local and international suppliers that can offer the best IFC service solutions for its entire fleet.

In this regard, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCI Aircraft Interiors, a certified aviation products provider, and Turksat, a regional leader in satellite technologies.

The IFC technologies will enable the carrier to extend the IFC service currently offered in the majority of its fleet to the entire fleet, providing all passengers with unlimited, uninterrupted, and faster IFC services free of charge.

With the integration of the new IFC technologies, Turkish Airlines aims to meet the expectations of its passengers with regard to their digital consumption habits during travel. –

