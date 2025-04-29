Emirates has officially activated its reciprocal codeshare partnership with Condor ahead of the 2025 summer travel season and has established a new codeshare with Air Seychelles.

This comes as part of its commitment to help customers reach every corner of the globe conveniently and efficiently by establishing new partnerships and strengthening its long-standing ones.

Emirates and Condor have officially activated their reciprocal codeshare partnership ahead of the 2025 summer travel season. The agreement expands travel options for customers of both airlines, providing convenient booking options and greater access to some of the most sought-after destinations across the globe.

Emirates’ customers can enjoy seamless access to 11 new destinations across Europe and the Caribbean Islands served by Condor via Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Hamburg.

Condor customers will also benefit from enhanced connectivity to 13 destinations served by Emirates via the airline’s Dubai hub. These include attractive holiday spots such as Bali, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi and Cape Town.

Emirates and Air Seychelles have established a new codeshare partnership that will offer seamless connections for Emirates customers connecting on Air Seychelles-operated flights from Mahe to Praslin Island.

Emirates will place its code on flights between Mahe and Praslin Island operated by Air Seychelles. Emirates customers will enjoy the convenience of island-to-island connectivity, hassle-free booking of itineraries on a single ticket while benefiting from competitive fares, and a single baggage policy checked through to Praslin Island.

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements in place with 164 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners expanding its network reach to nearly 1,800 cities. Over the last 12 months, Emirates launched 11 new partnerships.