Dubai -- flynas, the Saudi air carrier and a leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and worldwide, announced the signing of an agreement with Safran, one of the world’s top manufacturers of aircraft seats, to equip its new Airbus A320neo aircraft with the latest-generation seats, setting new standards for comfort in low-cost aviation.

The agreement was signed during flynas’ participation in the Arabian Travel Market, held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1, in the presence of flynas Chairman Ayed Al Jeaid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Bander Almohanna, and Safran Seats France Executive Vice President Quentin Munier.

The agreement aims to equip flynas’ cabins with new seats specially designed for the airline. It includes installing economy-class seats with distinctive features, smart cushion designs, and modern technologies to enhance passenger comfort. Since flynas operates A320neo aircraft on flights of up to six hours, the new seats are suitable for medium- and long-haul journeys.

“Through our strategic partnership with Safran, we are preparing to reshape our future cabins with smart designs, stylish features, and next-level technologies,” Almohanna said. “This partnership aligns with our growth and expansion strategy, launched in parallel with the National Civil Aviation Strategy, to connect Saudi Arabia with 250 international destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers, and host 100 million tourists annually by 2030, while supporting the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.”

Munier said, “This marks our first collaboration with flynas, and we are delighted to support its operations in the coming years.” He noted that the new Z200 seats provide benefits for both passengers and airlines.

flynas is ranked as the best low-cost carrier in the Middle East and the fourth-best worldwide by Skytrax. Equipping its A320neo fleet with the new seats is part of flynas’ initiative to become the world’s best low-cost carrier.