Etihad Airways signs a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to strengthen the relationship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025.

The agreement aims to promote tourism to Thailand through Etihad’s extensive global network. Aligning with Etihad’s mission to deliver extraordinary travel experiences, the MoC will see both organisations advocating high-quality travel experiences in Thailand through collaborative activities and promotion.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "Thailand is a very important market for Etihad, this is demonstrated by our continued expansion into the market with two new destinations this year, and further by this Memorandum of Cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to drive leisure travel. This agreement will help further strengthen our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand and Etihad’s position in the market, reinforcing our commitment to deliver extraordinary travel experiences."

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said, “Our partnership with Etihad marks a significant milestone in advancing Thailand’s position as a preferred global destination. With Etihad’s extensive network and world-class service, we are confident that this collaboration will inspire more travellers to explore the rich culture, natural beauty, and wellness offerings of Thailand. Together, we aim to deliver unforgettable experiences and reinforce Thailand’s appeal as a year-round destination for international visitors.”

Etihad announced last year the addition of two new destinations in Thailand, among the 16 new routes the airline will be launching this year. Operations to Krabi and Chiang Mai will begin in October and November respectively, and will strengthen the airline’s presence in the market, alongside existing routes to Bangkok and Phuket.