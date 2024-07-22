U.S. aero-engine maker Pratt & Whitney is set to announce on Tuesday that aircraft leasing company Avolon will select its GTF engines to power 80 Airbus A320neo aircraft, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The order comes as Pratt, a unit of RTX, contends with problems with its GTF engine that have grounded aircraft.

RTX declined to comment.

The order would be one of Pratt's largest transactions with a lessor for its GTF engines.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Mark Potter)