Salalah - Salalah Airport recorded a growth in aircraft movements and passenger numbers during the Khareef Dhofar season 2025, from June 21 to August 3, compared to the same period last year.

Oman Airports said that total aircraft movements increased by 16 percent to 1,849 flights, compared to 1,592 flights in the 2024 season.

The total number of passengers increased by 5 percent to 288,110 passengers, compared to 274,030 passengers last year.

Arrivals saw a 16 percent increase in the number of flights, from 795 in 2024 to 925 in 2025, while the number of arriving passengers increased by 3 percent to 158,301, compared to 153,378 passengers last year.

Oman Airports said that it worked to provide a smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers by implementing the latest technologies in completing procedures, expanding the capacity of airport lounges, and providing a variety of hospitality and commercial services.

It also launched the "Travel Easier" initiative, which enables passengers to complete travel procedures directly from their cars, saving time and enhancing comfort.

The growth in air traffic and passenger numbers reflects the growing tourist demand for Dhofar Governorate during the autumn season, thanks to its mild climate and seasonal rainfall.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

