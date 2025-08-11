State-owned Kuwait Airways is facing difficulties in achieving its strategic targets, including breaking even and increasing passenger numbers, due to delayed aircraft deliveries and geopolitical pressure in the region, the carrier’s chairman said on Monday.

Aircraft manufacturers have struggled with supply chain log jams stemming from shortages of parts and labour since the pandemic, delaying airlines' expansion and upgrade plans by years.

Kuwait Airways is waiting for nine aircraft from France's Airbus. The airline has 27 jets now, expected to reach 30 by year-end, with the rest due in 2027, Abdulmohsen Alfagaan told Reuters.

Its plans had been based on having 33 aircraft in 2024, whereas at one point it had just 23, having also had to return leased planes.

That, Alfagaan said, would affect the company’s plan to grow passenger numbers to 5.5 million in 2025 from more than 4 million last year. He did not disclose 2024's profit during a press conference following the airline’s annual general meeting on Monday.

Alfagaan said political challenges disrupting the region's aviation industry and other issues related to some countries it serves, would also delay the carrier’s 2025 break-even target.

(Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)