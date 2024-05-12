Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the passing of Shaikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to King Hamad.