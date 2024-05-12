MAKKAH — The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia has issued a cautionary notice to citizens and residents, advising them to ignore fraudulent advertisements on social media.

These deceptive ads falsely offer services related to Hajj such as performing rituals on behalf of others, securing and distributing Adahi (sacrificial offerings), selling Hajj bracelets, and providing transportation, all promoted by unknown individuals and entities.

The directorate has warned that strict penalties will be enforced on anyone caught engaging in these fraudulent activities. It also clarified that the Project for Utilization of Hady and Adahi is the sole official entity authorized to sell and promote Adahi bonds. These can be safely purchased through the project’s official website at adahi.org, the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work, or by calling the unified number 920020193.

Public Security has urged everyone to adhere closely to official Hajj regulations and guidelines. It encourages the public to report any suspicious activities or violations by contacting (911) in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, or (999) in all other regions across the Kingdom.

