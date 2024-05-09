Saudi Arabia's Haj Ministry has issued an advisory urging pilgrims to carry their identification cards with them.

The authority said in a tweet that carrying the pilgrim identification card helps authorities single out unregistered pilgrims.

The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide, which are:

- Information on the leader of the pilgrim's group

- The service providing company affiliated with it

- Residence located in the Holy Sites

- Personal information of the Haj pilgrim

The authority added that this "card is mandatory and must be carried throughout the Haj period", from the pilgrim's arrival till departure.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

