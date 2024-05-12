The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the friendly people of Afghanistan over victims of floods in several areas of Baghlan Province in northeastern Afghanistan, caused by heavy seasonal rain, which resulted in dozens of deaths, and severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the friendly people of Afghanistan, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.