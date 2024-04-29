RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al Swaha, emphasized the transformative shift humanity is undergoing towards artificial intelligence (AI), during a session at the World Economic Forum currently held in Riyadh.



He affirmed Saudi Arabia's commitment to collaborating with international nations and organizations to pave the way for inclusive AI adoption.



In his address at the session titled "Artificial Intelligence, Productivity, and Work: Can They Coexist?", Al Swaha detailed how Saudi Arabia is leveraging AI to enhance its healthcare sector and spearhead a revolution in AI technology.



Al Swaha was joined in the panel discussion by Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire; Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology, Taavi Rõivas; CEO of Aker ASA, Øyvind Eriksen; and Sony's AI Chief Executive, Hiroaki Kitano.



The panel explored various strategies to integrate AI with productivity enhancements while considering the ethical implications of such technologies.

