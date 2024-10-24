RIYADH —The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and Ministry of Health signed an agreement for enhancing cooperation in several areas related to national data management in the health sector, as part of the activities of the 7th edition of the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh.



The agreement will focus on raising the level of commitment to national data regulatory tools in Saudi Arabia, enhancing participation in national data-related programs, developing national capabilities in accordance with the applicable provisions and policies, in addition to spreading awareness of the importance of data management and raising the level of knowledge in this field.



This cooperation between SDAIA and Ministry of Health reflects the interest of both parties in enhancing commitment to national data regulatory tools and developing data management fields in the health sector in Saudi Arabia, in a way that supports achieving the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in improving the quality of health services through data and artificial intelligence.

