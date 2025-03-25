Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) sold a plot of land in the Al-Sahafa district of Riyadh, on 23 March 2025, for SAR 122 million.

Spanning 4,000 square metres, the asset book value of the land stood at SAR 7.99 million, as per a bourse disclosure.

The transaction aligns with the company's efforts to anchor its financial position and improve cash flow.

Meanwhile, the financial impact is expected to be reflected during the quarter in which the sales took place.

At the end of December 2024, the net profits hiked by 1,554% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 282 million from SAR 17.04 million.

