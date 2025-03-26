Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has partnered with Alameda Healthcare Group to develop and manage high-quality medical and healthcare projects in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, Alameda will manage and operate a new hospital in TMG’s Madinaty project in East Cairo through a top-tier global operator. This will be the first of several planned joint ventures in TMG’s cities in Egypt and abroad.

The new hospital, with total investments exceeding EGP 5bn pounds ($100m), is scheduled to open in 2027. It will provide integrated medical services and high-quality healthcare with a capacity of approximately 200 beds, aiming to attract medical tourism and become a leading healthcare destination in the region.

TMG said it is part of a strategy to provide integrated services and a sustainable quality of life for its residents, totalling 1.2 million people in its projects and more than 4.5 million in the East Cairo area.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding, and Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare, signed the agreement in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

EFG Hermes acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa said that the partnership with Alameda aligns with TMG’s strategy to collaborate with leading companies in various fields to meet the needs of its clients using the latest technologies. He added that operating the Madinaty hospital capitalises on the success of various investment projects in all of the group’s cities, adding to the integrated services it provides to Madinaty residents.

Khater said that the partnership with Talaat Moustafa Group will contribute to establishing new standards for integrated healthcare services in Egypt and the region. He added that the new hospital in Madinaty is the first of similar joint projects, aimed at providing medical services to the communities of Talaat Moustafa Group in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

