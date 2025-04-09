Doha, Qatar: Ebn Sina Medical, a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. and a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, hospital, and healthcare products in Qatar, has signed a strategic partnership with BeiGene, a global oncology company.

The signing ceremony was attended by Aamal’s CEO, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, Dr. Essam Faragalla, and BeiGene’s Mohammed Al Kapany, General Manger, Middle East and North Africa Region.

Under this agreement, Ebn Sina Medical will serve as the local partner and distributor for BeiGene’s range of oncology medicines, enhancing the availability of innovative oncology treatments in Qatar. This collaboration reflects Ebn Sina Medical’s commitment to delivering high-quality medicinal products to the local market, benefiting healthcare providers and patients alike.

Aamal Company CEO, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, stated: “This collaboration strengthens Qatar’s medical sector by improving patient access to the latest oncology treatments. Ebn Sina Medical’s strong market position makes it a trusted partner for renowned global pharmaceutical companies like BeiGene. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on healthcare in Qatar.”

General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, Essam Faragalla, added: “Partnering with BeiGene marks an important step in expanding access to advanced oncology treatments in Qatar."

"Our goal is to support healthcare professionals with the tools they need to improve patient care. Through strategic collaborations like this, we continue to strengthen the healthcare system and enhance treatment options for patients facing complex health challenges.”

This strategic alliance aligns with Ebn Sina Medical’s mission to enhance patient care by providing access to world-class medicinal products and supporting the evolving needs of Qatar’s healthcare sector.

General Manager, Middle East and North Africa Region at BeiGene, Mohammed Al Kapany commented: "At BeiGene, we are committed to expanding access to innovative and affordable cancer treatments for more patients around the world."

"This partnership with Ebn Sina Medical reflects our shared goal of improving outcomes for people living with cancer in Qatar. Together, we’re working to ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to the high-quality therapies they need — where and when they need them.”

