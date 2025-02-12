Saudi Arabia - As Saudi Arabia moves toward healthcare self-sufficiency under Vision 2030, the localization of vital pharmaceutical manufacturing has become a critical priority.

In a major step forward, Sanofi, which signed last year an offtake agreement with Sudair Pharma Company (SPC) and NUPCO, is transferring its global expertise in insulin production to the Kingdom, ensuring a more resilient supply of high-quality treatment for diabetes patients.



Lama Saleh, General Manager for General Medicines for Sanofi KSA & Gulf, said that, with a diabetes prevalence rate of 18.7%, (IDF Atlas 10th edition, IDF T1D index report) among the highest in the world, Saudi Arabia faces an urgent need to secure a stable and reliable supply of insulin. Historically reliant on imports, the Kingdom is now shifting toward localized production, a move that will significantly enhance national drug security and ensure greater access to life-saving treatment for hundreds of thousands of patients.



Lama Saleh underscores the importance of this strategic partnership in strengthening healthcare resilience. Through the collaboration with Sudair Pharma and NUPCO, Sanofi is bringing its century-long expertise in diabetes care to Saudi Arabia, establishing with SPC a state-of-the-art insulin production facility that will manufacture, assemble, and package advanced SoloStar insulin pens within the Kingdom.



Once fully operational, the facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 15 million insulin pens annually, meeting the treatment needs of 500,000 patients across Saudi Arabia. This production milestone is expected to cover 70% of diabetic patients receiving insulin in the Kingdom, significantly reducing dependency on external supply chains and bolstering pharmaceutical security.



“This initiative is about more than manufacturing; it’s about ensuring that patients have consistent access to high-quality insulin, produced locally to meet their needs,” says Saleh. “Through technology transfer, we are helping strengthen Saudi Arabia’s healthcare infrastructure and contributing to a future where essential medicines are always within reach.”



A Strategic Move Toward Vision 2030



The localization of insulin production aligns with the broader Health Sector Transformation Program, a key pillar of Vision 2030 that focuses on improving healthcare accessibility, advancing medical innovation, and strengthening national pharmaceutical capabilities. By developing high-tech manufacturing facilities and investing in specialized local talent, this initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a regional hub for biopharmaceutical production.



For Sanofi, this investment goes beyond meeting immediate patient needs. It is also about building local expertise, transferring knowledge, and fostering innovation within the Kingdom. “We are not just producing insulin. We are paving the way for the next generation of Saudi professionals, equipping them with the skills and expertise to lead in life sciences and biopharmaceuticals," Saleh explains.



A Future of Healthcare Self-Sufficiency



Saudi Arabia’s efforts to localize pharmaceutical production are gaining momentum, and the insulin manufacturing is considered as a bold move and a key milestone in achieving national healthcare resilience. With greater production capacity, advanced technology transfer, and investment in local expertise, the Kingdom is implementing its strategy to long-term healthcare sustainability.



For patients with diabetes, healthcare professionals, and the broader community, this shift marks a new era in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare landscape—one where high-quality, locally produced medicines drive better health outcomes for all.

