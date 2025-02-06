RIYADH — Saudi hospitals have been included in Brand Finance’s list of the world’s top 250 hospitals for 2025. The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center is at the forefront of Saudi and regional hospitals, ranking 15th globally and making it the best medical facility in the Middle East and North Africa.



This recognition is in confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s continued global achievements in the health sector, driven by Saudi’s Vision 2030.



The list, which includes King Faisal Specialist Hospital, King Fahad Medical City, King Khalid University Hospital, King Saud Medical City, King Abdullah Medical City, National Guard Health Affairs, King Fahad University Hospital, reflects the rapid development in health infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and scientific research.



This achievement confirms Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading destination in healthcare, and enhances its path toward achieving the goals of Saudi’s Vision 2030 in building a sustainable and globally competitive healthcare system.



The Brand Finance ranking is based on a survey of the opinions of thousands of experts from more than 30 countries, where the American Johns Hopkins Hospital came in first, while the Britain's Oxford University Hospitals was placed second, becoming the first non-American institution to reach this advanced ranking.



