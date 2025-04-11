Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, alongside former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday launched the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for workers in Abia State.

Also launched were the Free Hearing Aid Distribution initiative and a Free Medical Outreach, all aimed at improving healthcare delivery for the people of Abia.

Speaking in Umuahia during the launch, Governor Alex Otti said his vision for healthcare delivery is to build a system that is dynamic and responsive to the needs of the local population.

The governor assured that no one in the New Abia would be denied access to health services due to financial constraints. He stated that the launch of the triple-barrel initiative would revolutionize service delivery and access to healthcare.

“The formal sector health insurance scheme will see tens of thousands of civil servants and their dependents enrolled for round-the-clock, quality health services at designated facilities across the state.

“This initiative is structured to drastically reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for individuals in formal sector employment, minimize risks associated with self-medication, and create demand for medical services in public health facilities in both urban and rural communities,” Gov. Otti stated.

He said the scheme would go beyond the provision of essential medical diagnostics and laboratory services, offering surgical, orthopedic, pediatric, obstetric, and gynecological services to enrollees. The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on individuals and families, particularly in emergencies, and reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

He expressed hope that employees in various ministries, departments, and agencies would take full advantage of the programme.

According to him, the Medical Outreach Programme targets the poor and vulnerable and seeks to eliminate the practice of conducting medical outreaches in open locations. He also noted that the hearing aid distribution initiative would benefit 1,000 individuals.

“This particular project—the medical outreach—is the first of its kind. It will ultimately abolish the era of conducting medical programmes in open fields, market squares, or community halls.

“I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate the ban placed by the state government on the use of public schools, markets, religious centers, and other unauthorized locations for medical outreaches.

“The Sound Intervention Hearing Mission will distribute premium hearing aids and support systems to 1,000 individuals with hearing impairments, selected from different states and communities in the South East region,” Gov. Otti said.

He commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for championing the Sound Intervention Hearing Mission 2025, a project sponsored by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation in partnership with the Abia State Government.

Unveiling the projects, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo commended Governor Otti for his progressive healthcare policies and congratulated him on prioritizing the health sector. He said the drive to improve healthcare delivery was one of the reasons behind the establishment of his foundation.

“Health security—which is what we are promoting here today, and health for all—is what inspired me to establish health insurance.

“Nigeria is a potentially great nation. With people like you, Gov. Otti, we will achieve our potential. So we are here to launch the Abia State medical outreach and promote healthcare delivery for all. This is very important,” Obasanjo stated.

He added that one of the areas of interest for his foundation is hearing health and emphasized that hearing loss is not a stigma, as it can develop with age. He advocated for the training of professionals who can manage hearing aids and related challenges.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, said the event marked a historic milestone in Abia State. He explained that the health insurance scheme is contributory—employees will contribute 5%, while the government covers the remaining share.

He disclosed that for the first six months of the scheme, workers would contribute 2.5% of their basic salaries, with the government covering the remaining 2.5%. He revealed that the government has provided ₦1 billion as a take-off fund for the scheme. Uche described the initiative as a significant step toward achieving universal health coverage and urged all civil servants to register promptly.

He further noted that the hearing aid distribution reflects the government’s commitment—through partnerships—to state development, while the free medical outreach will reduce patronage of quack health practitioners.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Abia State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Chiedozie Egwuonwu, said the initiative is a testament to Governor Otti’s unwavering commitment to delivering affordable, quality healthcare, particularly for public sector workers.

He added that the scheme is designed to safeguard the health of government workers and their families, and it would cover treatment for common illnesses and emergencies.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).