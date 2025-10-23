The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has launched ILERA EKO Spotlight, Nigeria’s first online radio station dedicated to health insurance awareness, in a bold step to strengthen public education on the State’s mandatory Social Health Insurance Scheme and advance universal health coverage.

Declaring the station open at the Agency’s Y2025 Quarter 3 Media Parley in Alausa-Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to making healthcare affordable, accessible, and equitable for all residents. She described ILERA EKO Spotlight as “a dynamic channel for continuous engagement, education, and empowerment on health insurance and wellness.”

Dr. Zamba commended the Ministry of Information and Strategy for its sustained collaboration and praised the media’s role in promoting health-seeking behaviour among residents. “Your work has been instrumental in helping Lagosians understand the benefits of health insurance,” she said, urging journalists to continue amplifying ILERA EKO’s impact.

Addressing recent service disruptions, she apologized for temporary glitches caused by an ongoing ICT upgrade, assuring the public that the improvements would enhance user experience.

Highlighting progress since the Executive Order on Mandatory Social Health Insurance was signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in July 2024, Zamba noted that multilingual campaigns and partnerships with notable figures such as veteran actor Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) have expanded outreach, particularly to the informal sector.

The new ILERA EKO Spotlight online radio will broadcast credible health information daily from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and can be accessed via ileraekospotlight.com, the ILERA EKO Spotlight app, and its social media handles (@ileraekospotlight on Instagram and @ileraspotlight on X).

“Through this platform, Lagosians can stay informed, ask questions, and receive guidance on how to access quality healthcare,” Zamba said, also encouraging residents to utilize the ILERA EKO Telemedicine service for convenient virtual consultations.

In his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye (represented by Dr. Olajide Atansuyi), hailed the initiative as “a milestone in health communication,” emphasizing that a healthy citizenry is central to Lagos’ socio-economic growth. “The Spotlight Radio Programme will enlighten, engage, and empower Lagosians with practical health information,” he said.

LASHMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Ms. Adeyinka Gbemibade, explained that ILERA EKO Spotlight would feature health talk shows, interviews, and programmes tailored for youth, women, and senior citizens. Residents can also connect via 07052700563 and 07052700544.

Providing updates on the Telehealth and Virtual Booth Initiative launched in 2024, Dr. Olugbenga Fadipe, Head of ILERA EKO Medical, said the service integrates health insurance with telemedicine to bring affordable care closer to residents—reducing hospital congestion and improving access, especially for underserved communities.

Dr. Nifesimi Akinnagbe, Technical Assistant to the Permanent Secretary, revealed that full enforcement of the Executive Order would commence in 2026. She highlighted LASHMA’s efforts to expand the Equity Fund and the LASHMA AID Initiative, which provides emergency support for uninsured patients.

Sharing a testimonial, Mr. Muyibi Adewale Abioun, HR Manager of OWL Transportation and Logistics, commended the ILERA EKO Scheme for improving his staff’s well-being. “It’s one of the best decisions we’ve made as a company,” he said.

The event concluded with a live demonstration and symbolic launch of the ILERA EKO Spotlight radio, marking another milestone in LASHMA’s journey toward universal health coverage in Lagos.

