Doha, Qatar: HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health, inaugurated the Surgi Art Hospital, which has a capacity of 49 suites, of which 22 are for inpatients.

His Excellency toured the hospital and received an overview of the wide range of medical services available in various specialities, including internal medicine, general medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dentistry, dermatology, otolaryngology, and surgery.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Saed Mohammed Kaldari, CEO and Co-Founder of the Surgi Art Hospital, and several members of the medical and administrative staff.

The Ministry of Public Health is committed to supporting the private health sector and enhancing its role in providing high-quality healthcare services in Qatar.

