Muscat – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday launched the National Health Policy (NHP), marking a major step in advancing the sultanate’s healthcare system and aligning health priorities with Oman Vision 2040.

NHP was launched under the patronage of H E Sayyid Dr Sultan bin Ya’arub al Busaidi, Advisor at the Private Office, and attended by H E Dr Hilal Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, senior government officials, international health representatives, and key stakeholders from across Oman’s health sector.

H E Dr Ahmed Salem al Mandhari, Undersecretary for Health Planning and Regulation in MoH, said the new policy was developed through a participatory process to ensure its alignment with national goals and responsiveness to global health developments.

He emphasised that the policy is based on the principle of ‘Health for All, by All’, that prioritises the need for collaboration across sectors including education, housing, income, environment, and employment.

“To that end, the Health in All Policies (HiAP) approach has been adopted to promote cross-sector collaboration and integration,” he said.

The HiAP framework is intended to strengthen public health, support health equity, and ensure that health is considered in policy decisions across government entities.

H E Mandhari also referenced existing national initiatives including the committees on non-communicable diseases, tobacco control, and school health. He noted Oman’s plans to host the third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance later this year.

Dr Hana Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, welcomed Oman’s new policy, noting its alignment with the WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work, and the Strategic Operational Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean Region 2025-28.

She pointed to its emphasis on health workforce development, access to medicines, and addressing substance use. “Oman has demonstrated strong commitment to health as a shared responsibility, grounded in sustainability, governance and inclusive partnerships,” she said.

Dr Qasim al Salmi, Director General of Planning at MoH, presented key aspects of the new policy, which replaces the 1992 framework. He outlined its guiding principles and structural enablers designed to meet future challenges, including demographic shifts, rising non-communicable diseases, population ageing, and the sustainability of healthcare financing.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

