RIYADH — Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), launched an initiative on Wednesday, aimed at developing diagnostic laboratory equipment and advancing 3D printing in hospitals. The launch was made at the SFDA’s pavilion participating in the Global Health Exhibition 2024 in Riyadh, which concluded on Wednesday.



The initiative aims to foster innovation, research, and development while reducing costs for hospitals and medical laboratories. It also seeks to strengthen the national industry. Diagnostic laboratory equipment and reagents are provided for diagnostic and therapeutic use within hospitals and are not intended for commercial purposes.



This initiative aligns with the SFDA’s efforts, reflecting its commitment to encouraging innovators and researchers, supporting national industries, and empowering investors regarding products under its oversight.

