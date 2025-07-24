Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, has attended the inauguration of advanced surgical services at the Burjeel Day Surgery Centre (BDSC) in Al Dhahir, Al Ain.

The celebration was attended by senior leadership from Burjeel Holdings, including Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman; John Sunil, CEO; and Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors.

The gathering also marked the inauguration of the second phase of BDSC’s Operating Theatres. This expansion reflects the centre's commitment to enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided to citizens and residents of Al Ain, particularly the local communities in and around the Al Dhahir area.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to building healthcare systems around the needs of people and communities. The successful integration of surgical services at BDSC will enhance the offerings for the community,” said Dr. Aysha Almahri, CEO, Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings.

“Our enhanced capabilities mean patients can now receive the care they need, quickly, safely, and close to home. We are proud to be a trusted partner for the community and will continue expanding services in response to local needs,” said Dr. Mohamed Hassan Abbass Hassan Elshamsy, Medical Director and Consultant in Ophthalmology at BDSC, Al Dhahir.