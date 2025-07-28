KUWAIT - Kuwait's healthcare system has seen remarkable development over the decades, transforming into a model of excellence that rivals global standards, as a result of sustained efforts guided by Kuwait's leadership, which has placed healthcare at the forefront of national priorities.

Kuwait boasts a modern and integrated healthcare infrastructure supported by advanced technologies and comprehensive medical services that aim to meet the evolving needs of its population.

The Ministry of Health is currently executing a national health strategy in line with Kuwait's broader development plan, focusing on expanding major hospitals, increasing capacity, upgrading healthcare centres, and introducing state-of-the-art technologies across services to ensure efficiency, quality, and accessibility.

Assistant Undersecretary for Engineering Affairs and Projects, Eng. Ibrahim Al-Nahham stated that several major projects are either underway or recently completed.

One such project is the new Maternity Hospital in the Sabah medical zone, which is built to the highest international standards. The hospital is a comprehensive facility that merges advanced medical technologies with compassionate patient care.

It is designed to address women's health and neonatal care, incorporating environmentally friendly and energy-efficient building standards.

Among the most significant ongoing projects is the new Al-Sabah Hospital, currently under construction in the Sabah medical zone.

The 88,710-square-metre facility is designed as an independent and self-sufficient structure that will provide both general and specialised healthcare services.

The hospital comprises three towers, a parking facility, and an engineering services building, and it will include 512 inpatient beds, 105 intensive care beds, 72 outpatient clinics, and a helipad, with all necessary medical departments integrated within.

Another key project is the Communicable Diseases Hospital, built on 74,000 square metres and consisting of a main hospital building and a kitchen facility. It has the capacity for 224 patient beds and includes departments for emergency care, radiology, pharmacy, medical records, and support services.

The third major project is the Kuwait Cancer Control Centre, which is being developed within the Sabah Medical Zone on a total area of 303,536 square metres.

The main cancer treatment hospital occupies 226,525 square metres and is divided into two towers: the western tower for outpatients and the eastern tower for inpatients, with a total capacity of 618 beds.

The facility features fully automated systems, and both towers are equipped with advanced mechanical and electrical infrastructure to support specialised cancer care.

The New Al-Adan Hospital complex is currently being developed within Al-Adan Hospital area and includes seven separate buildings interconnected through underground tunnels.

The complex features a maternity and paediatrics hospital covering 226,369 square metres, with 637 fixed and 471 mobile beds, 14 floors, a basement, and a helipad for emergencies.

The second building, the surgical and central services facility, spans 34,417 square metres and includes 141 mobile beds across two floors. The third is a physical therapy and rehabilitation centre built over 28,525 square metres with a basement and three upper floors.

The fourth is the Ahmadi Health District Administration and a parking building, with a total area of 118,696 square metres across eight floors, and the remaining buildings serve as parking structures and strategic storage facilities.

These projects reflect Kuwait's commitment to implementing the goals of its development vision 2035, particularly in enhancing the healthcare sector.

The Ministry of Health is also working to strengthen international cooperation, attract global expertise, and adopt leading healthcare models to improve the quality of care and ensure the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system.

In line with this vision, the ministry continues to invest in national human resources through training programs, scholarships, and partnerships with local and international academic and health institutions.

These efforts aim to develop a new generation of skilled healthcare professionals equipped to meet future health challenges.