RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced the implementation of updated Saudization targets in key professional sectors, starting Sunday, July 27, 2025.



The move comes in collaboration with supervisory bodies including the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.



The updated Saudization plan targets pharmacy, dentistry, and technical engineering professions as part of ongoing efforts to expand the participation of Saudi nationals in the labor market and create productive employment opportunities across the Kingdom.



In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Saudization rate for pharmacy roles has been raised to 35% in community pharmacies and medical complexes, 65% in hospital pharmacy operations, and 55% in other pharmacy-related activities.



This applies to establishments with five or more employees in pharmacy roles, with a minimum wage threshold of SR7,000 to count toward localization quotas.



Dentistry jobs are now required to meet a 45% Saudization rate in the first phase, also effective today.



The decision applies to facilities employing three or more dental professionals, with the minimum salary for inclusion in the quota set at SR9,000.



Meanwhile, in coordination with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, technical engineering professions must now meet a 30% Saudization target in establishments with five or more employees in these roles.



A minimum monthly wage of SR5,000 has been set to qualify for localization compliance.



The ministry said it has published procedural guides on its official website detailing the required quotas and application mechanisms, urging all establishments to comply in order to avoid penalties.



The update continues the Kingdom’s broader nationalization strategy within the private sector.



While the Ministry of Health will oversee the implementation of Saudization in dental and pharmacy professions, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing will monitor compliance in technical engineering fields.



Private sector entities will also benefit from support programs offered by the Human Resources and Social Development system, including recruitment incentives, training, job retention, and priority access to Saudization assistance through the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF).

