Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH) has signed an agreement with Sohar Islamic Bank and Mohammed al Barwani Foundation to fund the establishment of a new blood bank centre at Al Araimi Boulevard in Seeb.

The agreement was signed by Dr Badriya Mohsen al Rashdi, Director-General of Health Ser-vices and Programmes; Abdulwahid Mohammed al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar Islamic; and Iman Mohammed al Barwani, CEO of MB Foundation.

The new centre aims to expand facilities provided by the Blood Bank Services Department in Bausher making it convenient for blood donors in Seeb and neighbouring areas. The centre is expected to increase the number of beneficiaries by offering easier access to donation facilities.

Covering 91sqm within Al Araimi Boulevard mall, the facility will include sections for donor registration, pre-donation medical tests and check-ups, besides six beds for blood donation, streamlining the process for donors and ensuring a more efficient service.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

