Doha: Mannai Corporation (Qatar Exchange: MCCS) reported a 7.3% increase in gross profit, reaching QR271m on consolidated revenue of QR1.3bn for the first quarter of 2025

The Group earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the period grew by 3% to QR134m compared to QR130m for the same period last year.

Group Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) also grew by 5% for the period to QR86m compared to QR82m for the same period last year.

The Group net profit before tax for the period increased by 21% to QR35m for the first quarter compared to QR29m for the same period last year.

Mannai Corporation continues to actively pursue participation in domestic projects, focusing on ongoing and future developments within the country.

