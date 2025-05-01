Muscat – Minerals Development Oman (MDO) has signed a strategic agreement with India-based Dev Salt to launch the Naqa Salt Project in Mahout, Al Wusta, expected to become the largest industrial salt production facility in the region.

The agreement was signed by Eng Mattar bin Salim al Badi, CEO of MDO, and Hirendrasinh Jhala, Chairman of Dev Global, in the presence of H E Ibtisam Ahmed Said al Farooji, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The project, located within MDO’s 51K concession along the Arabian Sea, will use solar-powered evaporation technology to produce high-purity, bromine-rich industrial salt. Its proximity to Duqm Port is expected to enhance export access to markets reliant on bromine, caustic soda, and soda ash.

H E Ibtisam said, “We are pleased to support this partnership, which stands as a model for public-private collaboration. The Naqa Salt Project will support economic diversification and attract clean-energy-driven investment. It will also create opportunities for SMEs to contribute to the national value chain.”

According to Eng Badi, the RO13.4mn project aims to produce 2mn tonnes of industrial salt annually from evaporation ponds spanning 109sqkm. The salt will have up to 99% purity, targeting sectors including chemicals, oil and gas, logistics, food, and pharmaceuticals. Key export markets will include India among other Asian countries, besides Africa and Europe.

Jhala said, “With Dev Salt’s experience in delivering large-scale projects, we are confident in meeting global demand while supporting supply chain security in the sector.”

Global demand for industrial salt is projected to exceed 372mn tonnes by 2027. In addition to its industrial role, the project’s evaporation ponds are expected to support biodiversity, potentially paving the way for eco-tourism in the area.

