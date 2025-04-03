MUSCAT: Work is currently underway to build 9 hospitals with a total of more than 1,660 beds. In addition, 5 other referral hospitals and 15 primary healthcare institutions are presently under expansion and nine dialysis units are under construction.

Among the most prominent health projects currently underway is the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, a seven-story hospital with a capacity of 700 beds. The hospital, with a total cost of RO 138 million, will have the latest medical equipment, specialised clinics, treatment units, pathology laboratories and advanced medical facilities.

Dhofar Governorate is witnessing the construction, development and expansion of 9 hospitals and health centres across the governorate at a total cost exceeding RO 160 million.

In Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, work is well underway to construct a hospital at a total cost exceeding RO 56 million. The hospital will have more than 150 beds distributed across surgical, pediatric and pediatric intensive care wards as well as a premature infant ward, an adult intensive care ward, a gynecology and obstetrics ward; and an internal medicine ward.

In Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, the foundation stone for Al Falah Hospital was recently laid. The hospital spans an area of 343,000 square metres with a built-up area of 58,000 square metres. With a cost of RO 51,861,148, the hospital will have a capacity of 170 beds and is expected to be completed within 30-month period.

In Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, construction work continues on the new Samayil Hospital, with more than 25 per cent of the project complete. It is being built on an area of 250,000 square metres, at a total cost of more than RO 45 million.

Al Suwaiq Hospital in Al Batinah North Governorate is nearing completion at a cost of RO 75 million. The hospital occupies a land area of 287,000 square metre with a built-up area of 47,357 square metres.

