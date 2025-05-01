Arab Finance: Arab Developers Holding aims to invest EGP 3.25 billion during 2025, compared to 2024 investments of EGP 1.7 billion, as per a bourse disclosure issued on April 30th.

These investments will be directed to continuing the construction works of the company's current projects.

Arab Developers plans to deliver 3,000 units this year, targeting contractual sales amounting to EGP 7.6 billion, compared to EGP 4.6 billion in sales generated in 2024.

The EGX-listed firm registered 6.08% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 92.474 million in 2024.

