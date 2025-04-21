Muscat: The Financial Services Authority will hold a press conference in Muscat on Sunday to officially unveil the National Health Insurance Platform "Dhamani." This initiative is part of the national efforts to advance digital transformation in health insurance systems.

The launch comes at a time of growing demand for integrated digital solutions that align with the rapid developments in health insurance services. The platform has been developed as part of the authority’s vision to establish a reliable digital insurance system that improves efficiency and facilitates seamless integration among stakeholders in the health insurance market.

"Dhamani" represents an advanced electronic national platform aimed at connecting private healthcare institutions with insurance companies, claims management firms, legislative and regulatory entities, and beneficiaries including citizens and residents.

